Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:OSIIF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

