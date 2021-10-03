Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

