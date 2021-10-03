Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 2,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
