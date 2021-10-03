OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $62,683.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins.

