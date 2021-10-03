Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $115,669.52 and $1,325.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

