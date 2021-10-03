Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 89,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,354. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

