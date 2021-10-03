OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

ONEW stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

