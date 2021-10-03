OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.34. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

