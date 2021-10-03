ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $48.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 221,308 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.