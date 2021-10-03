Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

