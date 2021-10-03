Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.40

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 46753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

