Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, the Epoxy segment is exposed to cost headwinds in raw materials such as natural gas and benzene. Higher commodity costs might also affect Winchester margins.”

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Olin has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 270,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.