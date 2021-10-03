Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,210,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 345,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.