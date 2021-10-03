Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

