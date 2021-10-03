OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 659.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Friday. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OCI has an average rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

