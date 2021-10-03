Oasis Network Price Tops $0.19 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $289.61 million and approximately $61.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

