O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $14.71. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2,193 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

