Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.32. Nyxoah shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.