Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NUWE opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

