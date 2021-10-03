Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,953 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 309,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 308.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 40,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

