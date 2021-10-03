Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 64.1% in September

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JGH remained flat at $$16.06 on Friday. 31,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

