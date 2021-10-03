Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

JHAA remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

