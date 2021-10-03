NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NULV opened at $37.88 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.