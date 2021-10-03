Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.62 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $157,435.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

