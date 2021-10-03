Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Head to Head Analysis

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.06% 8.18% 1.12% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.92 $36.99 million $0.95 18.29 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.45 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.