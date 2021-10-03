Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NDSN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 48.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $12,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.