Nord Finance Market Cap Tops $5.16 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $471,619.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

