Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 5216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.05 million and a P/E ratio of 34.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

