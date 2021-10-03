NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in September

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NIOBF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 132,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

