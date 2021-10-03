Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nine Dragons Paper in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

OTCMKTS:NDGPY opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.