Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.43. 385,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.