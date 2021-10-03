Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $10.32 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.