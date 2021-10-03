Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

