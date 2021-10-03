Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,479,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

