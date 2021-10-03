NFX Coin (NFXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,797.60

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One NFX Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $281,797.60 and approximately $60.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFX Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFXC is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 98,512,872 coins. The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io . NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

