Newton Price Reaches $0.0004 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $8.65 million and $2.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.