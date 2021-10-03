New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

