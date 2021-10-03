NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NTCT stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.