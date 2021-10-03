NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $24.03 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

