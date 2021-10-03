Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $364.87 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.91 or 0.00093652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.