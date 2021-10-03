Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 20,942 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Chemours worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

