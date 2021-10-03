Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.61 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

