Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

