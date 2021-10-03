Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 106 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 100.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 106.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $256.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

