Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.