Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,784 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.76. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

