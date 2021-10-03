Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,946 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

