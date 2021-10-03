National Bank Financial Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Outperform

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

TD opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

