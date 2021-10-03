National Bank Financial Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

