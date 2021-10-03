Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $727.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

